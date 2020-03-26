Onslow County student counseling goes virtual

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County school leaders have a new way to keep students in touch with counselors and social workers.

Due to schools being closed, the school district has moved counseling services online via Microsoft Teams.

“The location of learning doesn’t change the level of need for academic support and social/emotional support for our students and so we’re just excited to have this platform so we could still provide that support remotely,” said Deanna Ford, a counselor at Trexler Middle School.

The virtual meetings can cover the same questions or concerns students usually take to their counselors or social workers. The sessions are not meant for emergencies.

It starts with the Onslow County Schools website, where students click on the virtual meeting slide show. The next page lists all schools in the district. A student clicks on their schools and can choose their counselor or social worker they want to speak with.

A form is to be filled out with their name, grade level, and what they want to discuss. A counselor or social worker will reach out to set up a session.

District leaders ensures the platform offers confidentiality between the student and counselor.

The school system says the sessions will continue for the duration of the coronavirus.