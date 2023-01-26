JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County.

The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

NCDOT wants drivers to be aware of the new signs before they go up. They hope this will help reduce the number of accidents in the area.

“Basically, there has been a crash analysis there. And there were a number of crashes that were involved,” said Allen Hancock, the Assistant Division Engineer with NCDOT. “So we did a safety study as well as a speed limit study. And we also had our regional traffic engineering office, review it and based on the data. Here’s the reason why that we’re installing this always stop.”

Hancock also said the stop signs were supposed to be added Thursday, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they will be put up early next week.