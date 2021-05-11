Onslow County to promote Hurricane Preparedness Week and host Shelter Training Day

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – Onslow County will participate in promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week and will be hosting a Shelter Training Day on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Onslow County Emergency Management in partnership with Onslow County Department of Social Services and the Onslow County Schools will be holding the hurricane shelter operations training day on Wednesday at the Jacksonville Commons Middle School.

As a part of Hurricane Preparedness Week and in preparation for the June 1 start of the 2021 Hurricane Season, staff will work through shelter set-up, COVID-19 logistics, and management for operations as well as hands-on training with the equipment. The trainings are conducted to ensure all staff remains proficient and ready to respond should Onslow County face a tropical storm or hurricane this season.

This year’s training is part of a transition to an exercise format for more intensive training in Shelter Operations. It reflects a changeover in staff for shelter operations since Florence and Isaias and offers a more hands-on experience for the shelter operators. For this year, it also allows discussion about dealing with COVID-19 and other topical matters.