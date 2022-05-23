RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County woman’s home was badly damaged after a truck crashed into his over the weekend.

Michelle Watson said she was at work Friday when she received a call that a vehicle had crashed into her home at Catherine Lake Road in Richlands. Thankfully, her pets inside and the driver of the vehicle were OK.

“The bathroom is destroyed on the front walls, pretty much ruined to the front, like the house is small. So a good chunk of the verse on the front end is pretty bad,” Watson said.

Watson said she had just purchased the home on April 6. Officials told her the crash was because of a road-rage incident between the truck driver and another vehicle.