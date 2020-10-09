Onslow County’s average of COVID-19 cases reached new high this week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials say they’re seeing coronavirus cases growing at the highest rate of the pandemic.

Onslow County is averaging 39-new cases per day this week. That’s a higher rate than the previous peak in July, when they averaged 31-new cases a day in a week-long period.

The county’s public health director Krissy Richmond Hoover knows people are tired of the pandemic and she’s asking them not to let their guard down.

“People are growing weary of a lot of the messages that have to do with COVID prevention of transmission in the community. But really now is the most important time than ever as we move in this fall and winter weather season,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Onslow County has more than 2,500 total cases and ranks it 86 out of North Carolina’s 100 counties.