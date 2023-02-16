JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County residents now have a chance to voice their opinion on what the future of the area will look like over the next 20 years.

Horizon 2040 is a comprehensive land use and coastal management plan for the county. It takes inventory of the areas existing demographic and environmental conditions as they move forward to the future.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to voice their opinion, which is a huge part of the plan. This plan is to be part of the community’s plan, where does the community want to go?” said Carter Metcalf, planner at the Onslow County Planning and Development.

The deadline to complete the survey will be March 3. Click here to find out more and to participate.