Onslow County’s last batch of ballots counted

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is sorting out its last batch of votes from the general election.

Friday, is when Onslow and other counties around the state will review remaining ballots and do audits to verify results.

The last set of absentee ballots came into Onslow County Board of Elections Thursday afternoon. Shortly after, election workers held their last meeting to count ballots.

In the meeting, the workers reviewed 1,071 provisional ballots. Voters fill them out when there’s a question about the person’s eligibility.

“We’ll make a recommendation to the board to approve or deny those provisional ballots,” said Jason Dedmond, the county board of elections’ director.

His team also counted 58 more mail-in ballots. Absentee ballots are accepted if they’re postmarked by November 3 and arrive by November 12.

Election workers have spent a lot of time since Election Day calling voters with ballots that need to be cured — meaning, fixing errors allowed by law.

“We don’t have many left that are un-cured or that many to send in another mail in ballot,” said Dedmond.

Once every ballot’s reviewed, verified and counted, they’ll certify all the numbers.

On Friday, Onslow County’s final count will be released.

The county’s elections director says people will see their voter history online sometime next week.