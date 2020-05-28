Onslow County Sheriff investigating homicide in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

On Wednesday, May 27, at approxiamtely 9:38 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Myna Drive in Jacksonville regarding a reported robbery and shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies located no victim or witnesses.

While deputies were on Myna Drive, Onslow Memorial Hospital reported that a gunshot victim had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim, 33-year-old Nicholas Carl Matthews of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at OMH.

The preliminary cause of death is gunshot wounds, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy, which is being scheduled.

Officials said, there is a suspected motive; however, it is very early in the investigation and there are few details that are available for release at this time.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe this an isolated incident.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on this incident to call 910-455-3113 and speak with a detective.