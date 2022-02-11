Onslow DWI Task Force in full swing ahead of Super Bowl this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement are gearing up to hit the road as a part of their DWI task force.

The bus they use is called the “BAT-mobile,” otherwise known as the Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Unit. It helps law enforcement send the ultimate message: think twice before you drink and drive.

“It allows us to take the magistrate and the testing equipment out into the field in the street. And it actually saves us a lot of time and money,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

Prior to 2018, the sheriff’s office did not have a dedicated traffic unit, and that is when Onslow County ranked eighth in the state for alcohol-related crashes. After drafting up a grant and going before the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, they were able to get multiple deputies to aggressively target impaired driving in the county.

“During that enforcement time, come January 30th of 2021, we were able to reach over 1,000 impaired driving arrests. We’ve made contact with 11,000 people during displays and during presentations, and we’ve been able to reduce our traffic-related fatalities by 28%,” said Sgt. Thomas Marshburn with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, Onslow County ranks 22nd in the state for alcohol-related fatalities.

“I could not be more proud of the work that the sheriff’s office has done. I tell people when I speak to military members and I speak to the community, you have a far better chance of being killed by an alcohol-impaired driver than you do being killed in a homicide or in a plane crash,” said Marshburn.

With the Super Bowl this weekend they want the public to know they will be out on the streets with several checkpoints with the goal of continuing to keep the roads safe.

“Obviously the Super Bowl is a very important day when a lot of people are going to be watching it. A lot of people are going to be partying, that’s fine. But when you party and you consume alcoholic beverages, please do not get behind the wheel,” said Miller.