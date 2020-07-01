Onslow Memorial Hospital eases visitor restrictions

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow Memorial Hospital announced on Wednesday that it will be easing visitor restrictions beginning July 1.

This includes easing restrictions in inpatient units, the Emergency Department, and some outpatient locations.

Inpatient units will allow one designated, screened companion per patient for the duration of their stay. Visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. each day.

Additional exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis.

In outpatient departments and clinics, visitors/companions are permitted only if they meet the following criteria:

One companion for pediatric patients One companion for Onslow Radiation Oncology patients during consults One companion at the discretion of the care team for patients who cannot otherwise safely navigate their appointment One companion for surgical/procedural patients prior to the procedure and at the time of discharge

In the Emergency Department, one companion will be allowed to accompany a patient unless the patient is confirmed COVID-19 positive or a PUI (person under investigation).

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we have gained a better understanding of the virus and are now equipped to appropriately and safely begin reopening our hospital. As a result, we have been able to adjust our visitor restrictions accordingly,” said OMH President and CEO, Dr. Penney Burlingame Deal, DHA, RN, FACHE. “We recognize how difficult it is to be away from a loved one when they are hospitalized and understand that the presence of those closest to us enhances the healing process. We remain committed to our patient and family-centered care philosophy and are grateful to ease some of the more stringent but necessary restrictions we originally implemented.”

OMH encourage family members, friends, and support persons to use electronic communication for “virtual visitation”, such as FaceTime, Google Duo, and Skype, in place of in-person visitation wherever possible.

Devices will be provided to our patients who don’t have the means to support a virtual visit.