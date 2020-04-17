Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation announces COVID-19 Response Rund

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the community, Onslow Memorial Hospital has initiated a COVID-19 Response Fund.

The impact on healthcare resources during this time has created a sense of urgency for hospitals to ensure they have the supplies they need to care for patients and providers.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, which will continue to support areas in need, including:

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for our patients and healthcare providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Testing and equipment necessary for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic

Aid/financial support for healthcare workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Any other COVID-19 related expenses at OMH

“This is a defining moment for our community and our country,” says Lee Ann Thomas, OMH Foundation Executive Director. “As our healthcare providers are fighting at the front lines, we need to support them in any way that we can. This community has already shown overwhelming compassion with generous donations of masks, food, and other supplies, and for that, we are extremely thankful. I’m hoping every single person who is able will donate whatever they can toward this incredible campaign. We are all stronger together.”

To donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, Lee Ann Thomas can be reached at 910-577-2651 to process a donation over the phone.

The Foundation is also accepting donations online via the website or by mailing a check to OMH Foundation, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546.