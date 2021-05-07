Onslow Memorial Hospital hosts concert fundraiser to benefit babies, mothers

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital is working to raise funds to go towards the renovations of its unit serving women and children.

The event is called “Bust A Move For Babies.” It takes place from 6-10 PM and will feature the Band of Oz as the live performance. The funds raised from the concert will go towards the $1.3 renovation needed for the women and children’s unit of the hospital.

Leeann Thomas with the Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation says that when doing events like this, they make sure to put the community at the top of their list.

“Our community has always just stepped right in and I have a great board I work with and they’re always out in the community showing support for the foundation and the hospital and it’s just a great feeling to know the community cares so much,” said Thomas. “Of course, we will follow all social distancing and the Governor’s orders and that sort of thing but it’s just a great chance to allow people to get out and socialize and listen to some live music finally.”

The event is also expected to feature food trucks and a full bar for those attending.

“Up to 6 people are allowed per car and each car will be allotted a 20×20 space to set up chairs to enjoy the concert. Masks will be required when outside your designated area,” according to the events page.

There are still spots available if you or someone you know would like to sign up for a slot for tonight’s concert.

Click here to sign up for the event.