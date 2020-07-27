Onslow Memorial Hospital reopens education building after Florence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s main public hospital is showing off repairs of damage from Hurricane Florence.

Onslow Memorial Hospital released images of its education building after completing renovations.

Water from Florence got into the building, keeping it out of service for two years.

The hospital normally held health classes and blood drives in the education building.

It’s now reopened, but coronavirus restrictions are limiting the size of classes in the facility.



“Pending what happens with COVID, we’re really excited to have our space back and to be able to offer that community resource when we’re able to,” Jessie LaBombard, marketing and communication director at OMH.

LaBombard says “while construction is complete in the education building, we haven’t added all the furniture, phones, monitors, etc. back in yet. So a few finishing touches beyond construction.”

Hospital officials say there are only a few roof repairs needed to finish their renovation project at OMH.