Onslow Memorial Hospital resumes priority surgical, outpatient procedures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow Memorial Hospital (OMH) leadership announced that, as part of their transformational recovery plan, they have resumed priority surgical and outpatient procedures.

The announcement comes after OMH suspended elective procedures and surgeries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transformational recovery plan includes a phased, progressive approach to re-open the hospital while considering new and inventive approaches to care.

For surgeries and outpatient procedures, the first phase identifies patients whose surgeries or procedures were postponed early in the pandemic and determines those who have the most immediate needs.

Typically, these are cases that must be performed in the next one to four weeks.

Patients can expect an abundance of safety measures as part of the transformational recovery.

These include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 screenings and masks for patients, added sanitizing procedures, extensive health checks and additional PPE for staff, and telehealth services for outpatient visits.