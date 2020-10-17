Onslow political parties reach voters in safer ways than door knocking

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Democrats and Republicans are being mindful when it comes to voter outreach.

The parties are using newer ways to reach more voters, with fewer door-to-door stops.

Onslow County Democrats are turning to virtual events like Zoom meetings, and Facebook Live opportunities to get to know candidates.

They’re working with the Biden-Harris campaign and the state party on phone banks and texts to voters.

Blue party members say it’s all about making the health and well-being of people paramount.

“We have retired members, people with pre-exsisting conditions, our health is paramount, and we would not meet in person to protect the people that we care about,” said Marcy Wofford, with the Onslow County Democratic Party.

Onslow County Republicans say they’re using small gatherings to educate voters about their candidates.

Local party leaders say they’re mindful of COVID when they host their meet and greets.

“At the same time there are people realizing there are people with health concerns and high risk citizens that we need to be cognizant of approaching or talking to them about candidates or hosting an event,” said Tommie Thomas, with the Onslow County Republican Party.

The Trump Victory campaign is continuing to send workers out to knock on doors.

However, the Biden-Harris campaign is not having volunteers do that, but they say that might change.