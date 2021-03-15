Onslow Register of Deeds Office Reopens

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – Effective today, the Onslow County Register of Deeds has reopened her office to the public. The office had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions with some services available by appointment.

Appointments are still available for certain services, and some alternatives offered during the closure will remain available.

Omega K. Jarman, Registrar, has announced that the Register of Deeds office, located beside the new courthouse at 602 Anne Street, has reopened with the hours of 8AM to 5PM, Monday through Friday.

Persons desiring Marriage Licenses or Notary Oaths are encouraged to make a phone call to make an appointment for service. Please call 910 347-3451.

Persons who are sick or feverish, are prohibited from entering the building and should call for additional instruction.

Recording Documents is also available by drop box on site or mail, but can be made in person. An alternative is to use mail. For both the drop box and by mail, a stamped, self-addressed envelope for returns is required, along with the payment.

In person recording of documents, and issuing marriage licenses, occurs 8AM-4:30PM.

Vital Records, such as death or birth certificates, can also be made in person, or by website request.

More information or assistance is available by visiting www.onslowcountync.gov/register or by calling 910 347-3451.