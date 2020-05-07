Onslow Schools pay tribute to senior athletes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Schools across the country are paying tribute to their senior athletes whose seasons were cut short by the pandemic.

For 20 minutes Thursday night, seven Onslow County high schools will honor the hard work of their athletes.

Softball, tennis, and track and field are just a few of the sports cancelled because of COVID-19.

The field lights at the schools’ stadiums will light up in place of what would’ve been their senior night.

“​For the coaches, it is symbolically, it is allowing them, to let their athletes know that we haven’t forgotten about you that we know it’s been disappointing. We did it tonight because it would’ve been the last regular-season night,” said Greg Grantham, athletic coordinator at OCS.

The schools will have the lights on from 8 p.m. until 8:20 p.m. People are invited to come, but are asked to stay in their cars.