Onslow Schools switch to online learning on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Schools across the state are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but class is still in session in Onslow County.

The district is moving students to online learning starting Wednesday, March 18.

Students from third to 12th grade will receive online assignments through Microsoft teams. Every student in those grades was able to take a laptop home with them that the school district provided.

Tech experts for the school system will be available to ensure the devices work for everyone.

270 high school students received WiFi devices through the One Million Project allowing them to get work done as schools are closed.

Schools across the district will act as a WiFi center for students who are lacking internet access at home. To avoid contact with others, parents or students can park at the school’s parking lot, and WiFi is available.

Students are expected to complete their assignments off-campus, but administrators say there is some flexibility.

Teachers are also going digital, holding meetings through video conferences. Monday and Tuesday were treated as workdays for educators.

Onslow County Schools is following the governor’s guidance on teachers’ plans. Employees are encouraged to speak with their principals if they have any questions or if they feel sick.

Classwork for kindergarten, 1st and 2nd-grade students is accessible through their individual teachers’ websites; packets have also been given out.

Onslow County Schools is scheduled to remain closed until March 30 at the earliest.