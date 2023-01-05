JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist.

The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs.

Their goal is to help detectives be able to dedicate more time to investigating active cases rather than assisting victims.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said, “This is an individual be able to help these people be in the right place. made him feel comfortable with the process and make the process go a little smoother.”

Thomas said he hopes to have the position filled by February.