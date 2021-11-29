Onslow spreads Christmas cheer to families in need over the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas Cheer an Onslow community outreach is spreading holiday cheer by providing toys and meals to struggling families in need.

Chairman of Onslow Community Outreach, Don Herring says, COVID has made things even harder on struggling families and they are in need of more donations so they can provide for as many families as possible.

“Well, we can always use dolls of ethnicity and color. People like to buy or receive toys that reflect themselves. Also, toys 20-dollars and above. That sounds like a lot, but children do recognize toys of value,” said Don Herring, Chairman of Onslow Community Outreach.

You can donate toys at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville from 9 to 5 up until Dec. 23 and you can also shop online and have toys delivered to the organization.