Onslow Women’s Center hosts ‘Take Back the Night’ march

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Women’s Center is hosting a ‘Take Back the Night’ March on Wednesday.

Leaders hope that it will bring awareness for violence against women, children and families.

Recent numbers show that the Onslow County Women’s Center handled about eight to ten sexual assault incidents.

The center says they want people to know that there are safe places and people that will help if someone is experiencing abuse.

There are things for them, there is resources for them, and that they can feel empowered to come forward and take back the night with us as we march as a group so they know there is support for them. MELISSA RADOMICKI, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, ONSLOW WOMEN’S CENTER

The march will begin at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.

Registration starts at 5:30, the march will begin at 5:45.