ONSMS to host free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville.
Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required.
Test results are returned in 3-5 days.
The testing will be done:
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 .m. at Coastal Carolina Community College, 444 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville
- November 6 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and November 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville
- November 20 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and November 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville
- December 11 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and December 12 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville
For this weekend’s testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly.
RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/jacksonville/
For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.