ONSMS to host free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville.

Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required.

Test results are returned in 3-5 days.

The testing will be done:

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 .m. at Coastal Carolina Community College, 444 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville

November 6 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and November 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville

November 20 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and November 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville

December 11 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and December 12 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Kimbrell’s Furniture, 1370 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville

For this weekend’s testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly.

RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/jacksonville/

For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.