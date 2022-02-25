JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority is planning an outage in water service for one area of Swansboro.

The area of Front Street will be impacted this Sunday between 10 pm to 5 am to allow for hydrant replacement. Front Street will be closed to through traffic from the entrance onto Front Street from Highway 24 and Corbett Avenue to the intersection at Moore Street.

Once water pressure is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued until further notice. Swansboro officials said once the work is completed and the water restored, it will be recommended for affected customers to boil all water intended for consumption for at least a minute. It will not be necessary to boil water used for bathing.

Please visit www.onwasa.com, or you may call (910) 455-0722 with any questions or concerns.