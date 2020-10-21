OPA World Championship to take place this weekend in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Offshore Powerboat Racing returns to Morehead City this weekend for the OPA World Championship.

The event is known as the “nascar” of the water, bringing racers from around the world to the Crystal Coast for OPA’s final race of the season.

Previous success for the Crystal Coast Grand Prix this Summer, led officials to make the decision to hold the world championship in the East.

Teams will check in on Thursday and races will begin Friday.

The coronavirus forced many other OPA events to be canceled this year, including keeping some top teams from getting to this weekend’s championship event.

“Unfortunately because of COVID-19 this year, a lot of our competitors can’t come over because they are from the Middle East, Italy, Australia, from all over the world. They can’t get over because of the restrictions,” said Steve Curtis, Throttleman for the Miss Geico Racing team.

The racing will cause some waterway closures around Morehead City’s N.C. state port over the next few days. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates throughout the weekend event.