MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The OPA World Championships to be held in Morehead City in November.

The long-standing world championship venue, Englewood Beach Waterfest, has been forced to cancel the 2020 event.

“Having raced in Morehead City, NC, this past weekend, the operation is still fresh in everyone’s mind,” officials said. OPA is confident that we will be able to capture lightning in bottle for the second time this season at the Crystal Coast. Running a race twice in one season is unprecedented in offshore racing, but drastic times call for drastic measures.”

The official date of the race is unknown at this current time, but will be in November, and made official later this week.

