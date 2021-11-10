Operation Blue Elf to give Christmas gifts to families in need

KINSTON N.C. (WNCT) – This holiday season, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is giving back to children in foster care and families in need. They are collecting toys and clothes up until December 11 to distribute throughout the community for Christmas.

Dawson said they came up with the idea and decided to partner with the Department of Social Services. He said each Saturday except for Thanksgiving weekend they will be set up at public locations in the community such as Walmart and Piggly Wiggly to collect gifts.

Dawson said people can also drop off gifts at any of their offices, at the Lenoir courthouse in La Grange or at the airport Monday through Friday. The Chamber of Commerce in Kinston also shows support for their cause and has a box for people to leave gifts.

“You know we’re not worried about the cost, we’re not worried about what the gift is, it’s whatever you feel appropriate that you can give because it’s going to make somebody happy at Christmas,” said Maj. Ryan Dawson.

Dawson said so far they have received a lot of gifts and are hoping for more throughout the next few weeks. For information about donating, you can visit the Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.