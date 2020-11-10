Operation Christmas Child looks to fill more than 13,000 shoeboxes this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina-based international organization is looking for your help ahead of the holiday season.

Right now Samaritan’s Purse is working on its Operation Christmas Child initiative to provide gifts to kids.

All you need is a shoe box and a little heart.

Volunteers in Eastern North Carolina are working towards a major goal of collecting 13,250 shoeboxes full of gifts for children around the world.

Children between the ages of 2 and 14 will get the boxes. Volunteers say you can help by filling up a standard-sized shoebox with things like toys, personal care items, and even clothing.

Friends and long-time volunteers Cathy Wilkerson and Linda Gould say this is about more than what’s in the boxes.

“Just knowing that on the other end of this box somewhere in the world there is a child in need and this may be the only gift they may receive,” said Linda Gould, Operation Christmas Child.

“…and it’s also a way for us to be that example of being a servant that Jesus came to show us,” said Cathy Wilkerson, Operation Christmas Child.

You can start dropping off these shoeboxes starting next week at locations across the east during National Collection Week. That’s is November 16–23, 2020.

For those locations click HERE.

Gould and Wilkerson tell 9 On Your Side that packing a box is simple and fun to do. They provided a list of gift suggestions and instructions HERE.