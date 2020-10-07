‘Operation Crash Reduction’ Beginning During Deadliest Roadway Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The state’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions is getting more people out of their homes. That’s increasing traffic on the roads and the need for greater caution while driving.

They’re doing it with “Operation Crash Reduction” focusing on this month, the deadliest time of the year on our roads. October crashes out-pace other busy travel periods like Thanksgiving or Memorial Day.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is working with troopers, police, and deputies across the state. They’re making sure people use their seat belts, avoid distractions, stay within speed limits, and are not driving while impaired. They are optimistic about North Carolina drivers Pointing to last year’s 4.4% declines in deadly crashes.

“That means 63 fewer people were killed on North Carolina roads than in 2018. That’s 63 families, 63 communities, that don’t have to go through that pain,” said Mark Ezzell, N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

State leaders still expect traffic to be down this month compared to previous years because of many COVID restrictions. But they still say the risk is still there.

“However this is 2019 data. Our 2020 data looks a little tougher and despite the fact traffic volumes have been down fatalities have now been down as much as we like. There is still a lot of work to do but we are making good headway,” said Ezzell.

Operation Crash Reduction isn’t the state’s only traffic safety effort. Just last month safety officials did roadside surveys at random points across the state, looking to find out how many drivers and passengers are properly wearing seat belts.