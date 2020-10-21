Operation Medicine Drop is Saturday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officers with Jacksonville Police Department’s Community Services Division will participate in Operation Medicine Drop on Saturday, October 24.

Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse, protect people and pets against accidental ingestions and to help keep our area waterways safe and clean.

The program allows citizens to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medications to the drop-off locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This will provide convenient, safe and anonymous disposal of prescription medications.

Participating drop off locations within the City are:

Walmart – 2025 N Marine Blvd

Walgreens – 1600 Gum Branch Rd

Walgreens – 359 Western Blvd Walgreens

Onslow Memorial Hospital – 317 Western Blvd

“From a law enforcement point of view, keeping unused medications creates a dangerous opportunity for illicit drug use” stated JPD Community Officer Christopher Padrick, an organizer of the event. Jacksonville Police has partnered with the Onslow County Partnership for Children, Safe Kids Onslow, Onslow Memorial Hospital and other agencies in for this event. “This has been a very successful partnership and program over the last ten years.” said Padrick.

If you’re not able to make the event, Jacksonville police maintains a permanent Operation Medicine Drop Box in the lobby of the police department.

For more information, contact JPD at 910-455-4000.