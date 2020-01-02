‘Operation Pay Up’ cracks down on child support evaders

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced 13 arrests as a result of ‘Operation Pay Up’ that took place on Monday.

The operation focused on parents who were delinquent on child support payments.

Sheriff Hughes stated “when parents don’t pay their child support the children are the ones who are the victims and suffer.”

Sheriff Hughes added, “these parents need to be aware these are their children and they need to look after them.”

15 child support orders were served and the total amount of child support arrears owed by the individuals arrested was over $60,000.

The following individuals have been arrested: