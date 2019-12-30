Operation Santa serves more than 300 children in Currituck County

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) The 2019 Operation Santa Claus in Currituck County was a huge success. More than 300 local children received presents for Christmas.

Operation Santa was directed by the Currituck County Department of Social Services (DSS).

Staff members coordinated with several local organizations to collect, organize, and deliver toys and clothes to children in Currituck County.

A final tally of $10,225 in monetary donations was made to Operation Santa by local businesses, community groups, and individuals.

Several participants sponsored entire families by providing new toys and gift cards.

Overall, a total of 320 children in Currituck County received Christmas presents because of Operation Santa.

“We want to thank all of the individuals who sponsored children and/or provided donations,” said Samantha Hurd, Director of Currituck County Social Services. “We’d also like to recognize and thank the organizations who sponsored multiple families.”

These organizations include Toys 4 Tots, Corolla Chapel, Salvation Army of Elizabeth City, Moyock Baptist Church, Moyock Animal Hospital, Hearts of Hope, Twiford Law Firm, Weeping Mary Church, Moyock United Methodist Church, Starbucks, Taylor’s Total Look Salon, Currituck YMCA, Shop With A Cop, and Towne Bank.

In addition, the Currituck County Planning Department raised $1,500 for Operation Santa through a raffle contest.

Coastal Staffing Services’ Kathy McCullough-Testa and Rhonda Jatta made a donation of $1,000, and Hearts of Hope donated 1,500 stocking stuffers.