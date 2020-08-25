Operation Summer Heat leads to multiple arrests across ENC

(WNCT) Several people have been arrested in a drug operation conducted across eastern North Carolina.
Over the past several months, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office initiated Operation Summer Heat, targeting illegal heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
During this campaign, deputies seized significant quantities of these drugs along with illegal pills, cash, and firearms which resulted in 48 arrests for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.
The City of New Bern Police Department, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department, Greenville Regional Drug Taskforce, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation & Parole (DPS), North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the District Attorney’s Office assisted with this operation.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Howard Jones of Church Street New Bern was charged with six felony counts trafficking heroin, two felony counts conspiracy trafficking heroin, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin.
- Shanika Newby of Arlington Circle New Bern was charged with six felony counts trafficking heroin and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin.
- Bryan Dewey Ward of Grantsboro was charged with three felony counts trafficking heroin, three felony counts trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA.
- Nicholas Daugherty of Cove City was charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Wendy Wright Long of Vanceboro was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
- Michael Nicholson of A Street Bridgeton was charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley Rossi of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Haley Rossie Berry of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sarah Hardy of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Jeremy Williams of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Nathan Wood of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Amber Huffman of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew Flowers of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Rodney Brame of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Ronald Hawkins of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Ryan Taylor of Beaufort was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- John Tootle of Newport was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Joshua Robinson of Newport was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Nickolas Tyndall of Newport was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Matthew Dunham of Newport was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Darlene Browning of New Bern was charged with felony possession of heroin.
- Justin Mackay of Newport was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Erica Ireland of New Bern was charged with felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kendall Williams of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Chelsea Morris of Ernul was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Jerome Williams of Pollocksville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
- Shakeem Dolphin of Winterville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
- Vanessa Stilley of New Bern was charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine.
- Tyrone Lea of Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia.
- Torean Dean of Pollocksville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
- Melissa Merritt of Greenville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
- Ladaries Lewis of Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Darius Smith of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of marijuana.
- Elvin Ray Ballard of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer.
- Amber Dewitt of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandi Hunt of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Curtis Blake of New Bern was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Matthew Mclawhorn of Vanceboro was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
- Jenna Blair Mobley of Vanceboro was charged with three felony counts trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a residence for sell of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Clayton James Wright of Vanceboro was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine.
- Scotty Hastings of Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for sell of methamphetamine.
- Courtney Hastings of Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for sell of methamphetamine.
- Quincy Edwards of New Bern was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Saraye Keith of Oriental was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Browning of New Bern was charged with felony possession methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Denise Hudson of New Bern was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Willie Moore III of New Bern was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Riggs of New Bern was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.