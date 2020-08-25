Operation Summer Heat leads to multiple arrests across ENC

(WNCT) Several people have been arrested in a drug operation conducted across eastern North Carolina.

Over the past several months, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office initiated Operation Summer Heat, targeting illegal heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

During this campaign, deputies seized significant quantities of these drugs along with illegal pills, cash, and firearms which resulted in 48 arrests for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

The City of New Bern Police Department, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department, Greenville Regional Drug Taskforce, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation & Parole (DPS), North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the District Attorney’s Office assisted with this operation.

The following individuals were arrested: