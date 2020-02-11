Opioid Response and Recovery Session in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety will collaborate with an event organized by Trinity United Methodist Church and the City of Jacksonville to help with the opioid response.

The event will include a discussion about opioid addiction in the community and how to help those that5 are afflicted and their families.

The session will be held on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Chief Mike Yaniero, director of Public Safety says, ” There is a real need to provide ready access to reliable treatment and recovery support for those individuals addicted to opioids.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 500,000 persons died from drug overdoses between 2000 and 2015.

This session will include discussions with faith leaders and representatives from key organizations to: