GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Walk Smart NC is launching an initiative to bring awareness to pedestrian safety.

The organization was launched in 2019 as a way to address the number of incidents of pedestrian and motorist collisions among state employees in Raleigh. Since then, the NC Office of State Human Resources has been encouraging safer behavior at intersections and crosswalks all over North Carolina.

“The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has reported to us in 2020, that there were over 2,000 collisions involving pedestrians across the state, with 251 fatalities,” said Eddie Johnson with the Office of State Human Resources’ Safety and Health. “So this is apparently a serious issue. And what we’re doing seems to make a difference.”

Some safety tips they share are ensuring motorists can see you, being aware of your surroundings, and using crosswalks. Go here to find out more information about the organization and its efforts.

