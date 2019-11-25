Organization, community members work to decorate Christmas trees in Greenville for a good cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Family Support Network of Eastern North Carolina has been hosting the Festival of Trees event for the last 24 years.

This year they are hoping to raise $35,000 for families with children who have special needs.

This week the organization and sponsors are working to get nearly 70 trees prepared for the month-long event.

The organization offers parent-to-parent counseling, family training workshops and inclusive events for children across 18 ENC counties.

“We operate primarily on donations and fundraisers, so it’s really important that this event is successful to us so we can continue to serve the families of Eastern North Carolina,” said Kelly Phillips, Family Support Network of Eastern North Carolina, Executive Director.

The event opens on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 23. It is completely free but they are accepting donations.

There is also a gala event on Dec. 6. To purchase a ticket for that you can call Kelly Phillips at 252-917-4110. They also still have trees available for sponsorship.

