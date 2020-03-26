Organization takes outdoor learning inside homes

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) With social distancing guidelines and schools out until mid-May, education organizations are getting creative. A Time For Science is taking outdoor learning and putting it inside your phones and computers.

All you need is a social media account to bring beneficial science lessons into your home for free.

The organization has a 400-acre location in Grifton. Last year around 30,000 kids filled the park with joy and excitement.

Right now it’s quiet since it isn’t allowing visitors due to the pandemic. One thing that hasn’t stopped is the organization’s love for education.

Staff members are putting their in-person lessons on social media for families to enjoy while they’re at home.

“Science is apart of everything we do. A lot of people think science is about knowing all the facts but science is really a way to look at the world as a way of understanding the world around us, taking in information making observation and then being able to formulate that in a way that makes sense,” said Sam Eubanks, Field Trip & Camp Associate Director, A Time For Science

A Time For Science believes that no matter what career path your child may take, science will be relevant to them. Lessons in recycling, nature trails, and even astronomy are now just a click or swipe away.

The lessons are posted every Monday. You can find them on A Time For Science social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram. Soon you’ll be able to find these lessons on Youtube.