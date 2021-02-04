Organization to hold virtual conversation on teen dating violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One out of every three teenagers will experience dating violence. A Pitt County group is using the internet to make teens aware of safety while dating.

Members say teens are more likely to tell a friend they’ve been a victim of dating violence than telling an adult. This violence effects go beyond the victim to their parents, teachers, and friends. Advocates want you to know the warning signs and what to do if you spot them.

Those signs are very similar to ones that adults experience like:

Physical, sexual, and verbal abuse

Power and control

Stalking

Cyber abuse

“We’re wanting to bring awareness to these things because I think if we can empower teens to protect themselves, to know how to seek help, and to know what resources are available out there is critical,” said Portia Willis, Young Scholars and Leaders Institute.

One way to help combat this is making sure your teen has a safety plan.

“We can talk about it and there are tools you can use to know what a healthy relationship is and to also recognize a relationship is going in a wrong direction and know the steps to get help,” said Willis.

There are ways to spot if someone you know is in a dangerous situation, including a drop in grades, changes in normal behavior, and a jealous partner.

For more information on the Young Scholars and Leaders Institute click HERE.