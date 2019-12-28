Organizations in Greenville helps those in need at Dream Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are coming to an end but people are still spreading the holiday spirit.

On a bright Saturday afternoon two different community outreach organizations gathered to brighten people’s day with some warm food, clothing and toiletry items at Dream Park.

Debbie Anderson is the grant administrator for A New Day Outreach Center in Greenville.

She explains what the non-profit is all about, “Our organization is entirely here for the community if you guys need anything please come, don’t hesitate to come see us because we are always there for you guys we’re open from 8-2 Monday through Friday.”

The non-profit organization wants to address the growing majority of homeless people in Greenville.

Additionally, Brothers Keeper is another group of volunteers that have been helping the community for six years now.

“We’re out here at the park every fourth Saturday at 2 o’clock handing out lunch, dinner, toilet tree items, so they can always find us every fourth Saturday 2 o’clock here at Dream Park and they can always reach out to us on our Facebook page,” says co-founder Shyla Cabell.

They’re goal is to assist those in need and help connect them with community resources and Cabell shares why.

“We have a large community that is in need here in Greenville North Carolina so we just felt that it’s very important to do what we can you know with what we have which is kind of our motto, so we’re just trying to help where we can,” says Cabell.

Both organizations are looking to the community for clothing donations, monetary donations and volunteers.

With the new year around the corner, Anderson wants to encourage everyone to participate in helping their community.

“We would like to challenge everybody in the Pitt County area and surrounding areas, get involved in your community. Make a difference I mean you may be one person but to one person you may be everything,” she says.

If you need assistance or would like to volunteer you visit A New Day Outreach Center at 1530 Evans St. Suite 2016, Greenville or call 252-367-0033.

If you would like more information on helping out with Brothers Keeper you can access their Facebook page here.

