ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The 16th annual Oriental Dragon Boat Race and Festival will take place on August 11-12 in Pamlico County.

The event is a two-day fun-filled weekend on the water that has entertainment for family, friends and co-workers. Dragon Boat paddlers move in unison, combining strength with teamwork in a boat where the design originates in ancient China.

In addition to dragon boat racing, there will be other activities such as food, music, activities for kids, parades and more.

For more information, click here.