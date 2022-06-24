JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow Strong Disaster Alliance is reaching out to people still struggling from hurricane damage.

Two organizations, ReBuild NC and WARM NC home repair will be at Swansboro United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday accepting applications for assistance. Both groups help to reconstruct homes throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Co-founder of OSDRA, Raquel Painter, said these applications specifically apply to damage from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the community so we could capture those individuals who are still living in a house that’s unsafe or deemed unlivable. So we’re holding this outreach event so they could come to be on site with the organizations that have the funding to help them,” said Painter.

If people are unable to attend Saturday, Painter said there will be more events throughout the summer in Richlands and Sneads Ferry.