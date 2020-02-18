Outer Banks Campus open house set for Feb. 29

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s Integrated Coastal Programs (ECU ICP) and the Coastal Studies Institute (CSI) will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. on February 29 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus in Wanchese.

The LEED Gold-certified campus is located at 850 N.C. Highway 345.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will tour the campus, grounds, and facilities, learn about current research and educational programs, take part in family-friendly activities, and interact with faculty and staff from ECU, CSI and partners including North Carolina Sea Grant, NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary and the Outer Banks Center for Dolphin Research.

ECU ICP is a leader in coastal and marine research, education, and engagement.

The program uses an interdisciplinary approach and scientific advances to provide effective solutions to complex problems while helping coastal communities, ecosystems, and economies thrive.

ECU ICP includes the newly formed transdisciplinary Department of Coastal Studies, a doctoral program in Integrated Coastal Sciences, and the Coastal Studies Institute.

CSI is a multi-institutional research partnership led by ECU in association with N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington, and Elizabeth City State University.

CSI focuses on integrated coastal research and educational programming centered on responding to the needs, issues, and topics of concern of the residents of eastern North Carolina.

Visitors to the open house will learn about research initiatives from faculty and staff stationed throughout the facility.

Faculty and staff are engaging the local community and the next generation of scientists and decision-makers in educational programming that fosters student interest in the fields of technology, engineering, art, math, and science.