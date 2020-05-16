Outer Banks lifts restrictions for visitors

Tourists enjoy a calm ocean in Nags Head, N.C., Thursday, July 3, 2014. With all the tourists ordered out of the Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Arthur, only the locals allowed to stay behind will go to bed with a category 2 storm rumbling past. But depending on how close the the season’s first storm comes to shore and how quickly it moves on, they could wake to a fairly pleasant Fourth of July while Northeasterners see their holiday washed out.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks has lifted visitor restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visitor restrictions in Currituck, Dare, and Hyde counties were lifted Saturday, May 16 at 12:01 a.m. The following areas will allow visitors at this time:

Duck

Southern Shores

Kitty Hawk

Kill Devil Hills

Nags Head

Manteo

Hatteras Island

Roanoke Island

Dare mainland

Currituck County Outer Banks

Currituck County campgrounds

Ocracoke Island

These areas were closed to visitors and non-resident property owners in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Public gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer people, and social distancing guidelines are still in place. The new executive order expires on May 22. A modified stay-at-home order will remain in place until that time.

“As visitors prepare for vacation, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is not over,” the release states. “There are still state and local restrictions in effect to protect everyone’s safety that may impact the way you have vacationed on the Outer Banks in the past.”

People who plan to visit the Outer Banks on May 16 or later in the season should contact their accommodations provider ahead of traveling.

People should not travel if they are sick or if they have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks.