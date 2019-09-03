Outer Banks SPCA asks residents to foster animals due to possible shelter damage from Dorian

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Outer Banks SPCA is asking the community to foster its animals ahead Hurricane Dorian due to possible flooding at the facility.

In a post sent out by Outer Banks SPCA on Facebook, the facility is asking the community to give its animals a home ahead of possible destruction by Hurricane Dorian to the facility.

Outer Banks SPCA hopes to get as many animals from its shelter into foster homes ahead of the storm before Wednesday morning.

The facility is also asking residents who are already fostering to take their pets with them, including their foster animals, if they decide to evacuate.

You can call the shelter at (252) 475-5620 if you’d like to foster an animal from the shelter.