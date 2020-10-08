Outstanding warrant arrest leads to drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, October 6 detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested Mary Amber Brink, 55, of Blounts Creek on an outstanding warrant.

The warrants were for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant stemmed from a traffic stop conducted on September 4 by detectives, where Brink was a passenger in the vehicle and was found in possession of heroin.

Brink was held on a $20,000 bond.