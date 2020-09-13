Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,196 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The case count went down by 258 from Saturday.

Five additional deaths were reported bringing the death total to 3,052.

Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, down from 870 reported on Saturday.

Now that DHHS has fixed the reporting error that led to hospitalization under-counts late last week, the current total is the smallest since June 16, when there were 829 people in hospitals.

There were 19,632 coronavirus tests completed across the state for Sunday.