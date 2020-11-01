Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 2,057 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday. Sunday is the sixth day in a row that more than 2,000 new cases were reported, the longest such streak on record for the state.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has reached a new all-time high for the sixth consecutive day, up to 2,370 on Sunday.

Five deaths were reported, the fewest in a day since Oct. 19. That was also the last day with fewer than 10 deaths reported, breaking a streak of 12 straight days with double-digit deaths.

The death total is up to 4,383.

Hospital numbers are down significantly. There are currently 1,122 patients hospitalized, 50 fewer than there were Saturday and 79 fewer than Friday.