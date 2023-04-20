KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A job fair in Duplin County helped connect residents to over 50 different employers on Thursday.

The 2023 Duplin County Job Fair took place at James Sprunt Community College in collaboration with NC Works Career Center. Over 100 people came to the fair to meet with employers like the Onslow County government and the NC Department of Transportation.

“We certainly are more of a rural area here in Duplin. County,” said Karla Blanton, a career counselor at James Sprunt Community College. “So the opportunity for individuals to come out and see over 50 employers all in one place, just gives so much access and opportunity for our county and surrounding areas.”

The county plans to hold another job fair in the fall.