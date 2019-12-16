Owl struck by car, got stuck behind grill for hours in Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – An owl in Hatteras is reportedly healthy and doing fine after being struck by a car and driven for hours stuck behind the grill over the weekend.

Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation shared the photos of the injured bird on December 14.

“Never a good sign to see feathers on the grill,” the post said.

According to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, the bird, which appeared to be a barred owl, was allegedly struck by the car and got stuck behind the grill for at least for three hours. It wasn’t until the driver got to their destination that they noticed the bird.

Photo Courtesy – Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation

Photo Courtesy – Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation

Photo Courtesy – Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation

A staff member from the wildlife center was notified and recovered the injured owl which was reportedly doing better the next day.