Owner of Sam Jones BBQ shares tips in new book ‘Whole Hog BBQ’

Southern-style barbecue is more than just a style of cooking, and Sam Jones, the owner of Sam Jones BBQ is sharing new tips in a new cookbook.

It’s called ‘Whole Hog BBQ’ and Jones is traveling to different high schools in Pitt County to talk to students about his unique story.

“In barbecue, everybody talks about there’s a secret sauce, the secret is simply getting up and going to work every morning and being consistent and being nice to everybody you interact with,” those are words Jones lives by.

Born and raised in eastern North Carolina, Sam Jones wants to share why it’s important to convey historical values to barbecue restaurants.

“I consider our style as trying to preserve eastern North Carolina’s BBQ history unadulterated and so many people take short cuts,” says Jones.

One North Pitt High School student is particularly interested in culinary arts.

“At first I wasn’t sure about what I wanted to do, but by him coming and telling us to keep pushing forward and never give up and actually working towards what you want to do…it just makes me want to do more what he was doing and talking about,” says Malajah Wesson.

Jones adds “Whole Hog BBQ” is more than just a cookbook, “there’s nothing in that book that there’s not a story that does not exist behind.”

Jones will be at a book signing at Barnes and Noble on Sunday, September 29 at University Commons 3040 Evans Street in Greenville at 4 PM.