JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Healthcare personnel in Jacksonville are giving back to their community.

The Onslow Memorial Hospital hosted a Pack-Out event on Friday for the CHEW Program. Over the past month, they have been collecting donations of food to give to children in need.

The event was almost cancelled because of too little donations. However, staff members worked together at the last minute to ensure this didn’t happen.

“The CHEW program actually packs 730 bags to help kids in Onslow County,” said Jennifer Provost, the director of Oncology at Onslow Memorial Hospital. “And so our goal was to fill that need for just one week. So we do have enough donations to be able to pack 730 bags, and I believe there will be some extras to be able to take to the CHEW store house.”

Organizers said they have been partnering with CHEW for about 10 years. This is the first time the hospital has been able to do a Pack-Out since before the pandemic.